General Insurance in Algeria Market Research Report By Major Key Players SAA Société Nationale d’Assurance, CAAR Compagnie Algérienne d’Assurance et de Réassurance, CAAT Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances, CASH Compagnie d’Assurance des Hydrocarbure

General Insurance in Algeria Market Research report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Algerian general insurance segment, and a comparison of the Algerian general insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).

Key Major Companies Mentioned:

CAAR Compagnie Algérienne d’Assurance et de Réassurance

SAA Société Nationale d’Assurance

CAAT Compagnie Algérienne des Assurances

CASH Compagnie d’Assurance des Hydrocarbures

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Algerian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Algerian general insurance segment.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Algeria

– It provides historical values for the Algerian general insurance segment for the report’s 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Algerian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

– It provides a comparison of the Algerian general insurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Algeria.

– It analyzes various country risk governance indicators and their impact on the Algerian general insurance industry

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Algeria, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Algerian general insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Algerian general insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Algerian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Conditions

Chapter 3 Business Environment

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Chapter 5 Country Risk

Chapter 6 Market Structure

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident and Health Insurance

Chapter 7 Distribution

Chapter 8 Competitors Profiles

Chapter 9 Appendix

