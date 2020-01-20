General Anesthesia Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

General anesthesia drugs are administered to a patient to bring state of reversible unconsciousness and unresponsiveness before and during surgery. General anesthesia drugs are administered intravenously and by inhalation of anesthetic gases using masks. Sometimes based on the condition, both the routes are used simultaneously to anesthetize the patient. The patient administered with these drugs lose consciousness and does not feel pain during and after surgery and wakes up with some short-term amnesia (short-term loss of memory). General anesthesia drugs are intended to bring about analgesia or pain relief, amnesia, reversible unconsciousness, motionlessness, and inhibition of autonomic nervous system such as increased blood pressure, heart rate, and sweating, and to perform easier and safer surgery.

Currently, there is a lack of standardization for technique in general anesthesia management. Anesthesiologists prefer to use one or a combination of drugs depending upon the physiological state of the patient and preference and experience of the surgeon or physician. General anesthesia drugs are used in various surgeries and the market for these drugs is expected to be driven by the increasing number of surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, general surgeries, and others across the globe.

Further, the technological advancements in drug delivery devices, development of specific targeted drugs and patient monitoring devices for monitoring physiological parameters of patients during and after anesthesia, and minimized side effects of anesthetic drugs are drivers which are likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of health care facilities in underdeveloped countries and in remote areas and few anesthetic doctors and certified anesthetic nurses per capita of population are anticipated to restrain the growth of the general anesthesia drugs market. Moreover, high cost of procedures and branded drugs is expected to limit the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global general anesthesia drugs market can be segmented on the basis of drug molecule, route of administration, and region. Based on the drug molecule, the market is segmented into isoflurane, desflurane, sevoflurane, ketamine, thiopental, opioids, propofol, and others. Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into intravenous anesthesia drugs and inhaled anesthesia drugs. Among the drugs used for general anesthesia, isoflurane, desflurane, and sevoflurane are administered by inhalation, while the rest are administered intravenously. Intravenous anesthetic drugs are administered through the veins while inhaled anesthetic drugs are administered through anesthesia masks and endotracheal tubes using ventilators.

Geographically, the global general anesthesia drugs market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominated the global market and are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period owing to high health care expenditure and increase number of surgeries being performed. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a strong growth in the next few years with the increasing number of hospitals and health care reforms to improve access to health care facilities to general public.

Key players operating in the general anesthesia drugs market are AbbVie Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hospira Inc. (part of Pfizer Inc.), Baxter International Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, and Eisai Co., Ltd. Among these companies, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & C. KGaA, and Abbott Laboratories held a significant share of the market with wide distribution network across the globe and proven track record during the last few decades.

