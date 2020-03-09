Gene Expression Market to Reach US$ 4.9 Billion Growing at CAGR 8.8% to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Gene Expression Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Gene Expression Market is projected to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2023 from US$ 3.2 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Gene Expression Market spread across 186 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Gene Expression Market include are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Illumia (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Oxford Gene Technologies (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

“The Consumables segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

On the Basis of Products and Services, the global gene expression market has been segmented into consumables (reagents, DNA chips), instruments (PCR, NGS, Microarray, others), and services (gene expression profiling services, bioinformatics solutions).The consumables segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The decreasing sequencing costs leading to increased adoption of sequencing and other gene expression analysis techniques are driving growth in this market segment.

“The Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the Basis of End User, the gene expression market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes and research centers, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as high volume of research studies involving gene expression analysis and huge capital for high end analysis instruments and consumables.

“The Asia Pacific gene expression market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the Gene Expression Market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to domestic manufacturing of sequencing systems, western partnerships to improve healthcare, high R&D intensity, government focus on cancer and other life science research, and flourishing bioresearch centers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, Director-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 15%

Report Highlights:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To define, describe, and measure the global market by products & services, end users, and region

To provide detailed information about major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges)

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches & approvals, acquisitions & expansions, partnerships, agreements & collaborations; in the market.

To forecast the size of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the world (RoW)

Competitive Landscape of Gene Expression Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking of Players, 2017

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

