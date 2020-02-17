Gel Dryer Market to hold high potential for growth by 2028.

Academic research laboratories involve an extensive practice of routine protein and nucleotide analysis that includes the use of agarose or polyacrylamide gels. Time plays a crucial role in daily research tasks wherein drying of gels consumes a significant amount of time. While a majority of researchers practice time management by allowing the gels to dry naturally, structured labs with greater funding opt for gel dryers to save time and maintain reproducibility of their research analysis.

Gel dryers find significant application in academic and clinical laboratories where protein and nucleotide analysis are extensive. The gel dryer market has availability of a number of machine variants that deliver different size specifications, heat timers and other versatile operations. Flexible operations allow researchers to use gel dryers for drying of different gels and subsequent processing such as autoradiography.

Declining investments in the field of research and development are likely to hit the gel dryer market revenues as the instrument does not fall under the category of essential laboratory instruments. In addition, biotechnology manufacturers have introduced gel drying kits that provide economical and convenient alternative to gel dryers that are usually costly as well as require maintenance.

Research approaches are becoming more streamlined with greater emphasis on critical thinking over time spent in physical operations – this can sustain a steady outlook of the gel dryer market in the future.

Gel Dryer Market: Introduction

In the research studies these days, time plays a vital role while conducting research tasks. Individuals/research professionals/scientists aim to finish their research as fast as they can or find out solutions to complete the tasks at the earliest, and the laboratory equipment such as gel dryers help to achieve the same. Gel dryers are designed to dry sequencing and protein gels as fast as they can. These gel dryers have pre-programmed drying cycles, which help to dry different types of gels. As far as the design of the gel dryer is concerned, it contains a heating element in the lid to heat the gel from the top, while the vacuum used in the gel dryer helps in pulling gel liquids from the bottom. The gels are heated from the base plate while the vacuum removes the moisture from below to dry the gel homogeneously. These dryers feature optimal sealing using a silicone rubber cover and supporting mask. When applying the vacuum, a groove that frames the drying surface provides an optimal tight seal during drying.

Gel Dryer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing need of accuracy and consistency in research is expected to drive the growth of the gel dryer market. Flexibility, efficiency repetition function of gel dryer are also expected to boost the growth of the market. Gel dryers have a user programmable drying cycle, which makes it flexible to use and contributes to the growth of the market. Gel dryers use microprocessor-controlled temperature units that help to maintain the accuracy. Also, microprocessor controls temperature and time, each parameter is also displayed on its own LED display.

However, the high cost of gel dryers is expected to hamper the growth of the gel dryers market. The cost of installing the gel dryers is high and to use them the user has to install supporting infrastructure, which incurs high cost. This also is expected to dent the growth of the gel dryers market. Also, as these gel dryers are used in research laboratories there need to be noise control for the equipment, which is not the case for gel dryers as the vacuum motor for the gel dryers produce much noise.

Gel Dryer Market: Segmentation

The gel dryer market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis the market for gel dryer is most suitably segmented by component, type, pricing, and region.

On the basis of component, the gel dryer market is segmented into:

Gel Dryer Device

Vacuum Pump

On the basis of system type, the gel dryer market is segmented into:

Passive Evaporation (Air-Drying) Systems

Vacuum Drying Systems

Gel Dryer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the gel dryer market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Gentaur, Cleaver Scientific Ltd, Labconco, Hoefer Inc., Major Science, Consort bvba, BIOTEK ENGINEERS, Fisher Biotech, Savant Instruments, and HETO, among others.

