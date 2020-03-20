Gear Oil Market Rising Demand from Power Industry by Top Competitors Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP p.l.c., Lukoil, Total Lubrifiants, PetroChina Company Limited and Among Others

Global Gear Oil Market accounted for USD 7.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.70% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Gear Oil Market By Base Oil {Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Group III (Hydrocracking), Esters), Semi-Synthetic Oil, Bio-Based Oil)}, Application {General Industrial (Manufacturing, Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Others), Transport (Automotive, Marine, Railway, Aviation)}, Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Global Gear Oil Market Competitive Analysis:

The global gear oil market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand from power industry

Improved quality of gear oils

Growing automotive industry

Global Gear Oil Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, global gear oil market is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil, semi-synthetic oil and bio-based oil.Synthetic oil is sub segmented into poly-alpha-olefin(PAO),polyalkylene glycol (PAG) and Group III (hydrocracking).

On the basis application global gear oil market is segmented into general industrial and transportation. General industrial is sub segmented into manufacturing, mining, construction, agriculture, oil & gas and others, whereas transportation is sub segmented into automotive, marine, railway, and aviation. Transportation segment accounts for the highest consumption due to increasing usage gear oils in the automotive industry.

On the basis of geography, global gear oil market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Global Gear Oil Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global gear oil market are:-

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Chevron Corporation,

Royal Dutch Shell Plc,

BP p.l.c., Lukoil, Total Lubrifiants, PetroChina Company Limited, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd, Sinopec Corp., CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Apar Industries Ltd., FUCHS, and The Lubrizol Corporation among others.

