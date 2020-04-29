Gear Cutting Machines Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018-2026

Gear Cutting Machines Market – Overview

A gear cutting machines is used to manufacture gear as per the different requirements. The gear cutting machines uses a number of cutting processes such as broaching, milling, hobbing and grinding instead of extruding, forging etc. The size of gear are getting smaller and production processes are getting fast owing to high demand. Gear manufactures are trying to formulate different designs, which in turn helps in efficient power transmission. The leading gear cutting machines manufactures are constantly developing their machines to provide the required preciseness even for complex gear designs. The Gear Cutting Machines market is anticipated to witness significant growth by the end of the forecast period. The rising vehicle production and sales in automotive industry is one of the key factor fueling the demand of gear cutting machines in the market. The global market for Gear Cutting Machines is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Gear Cutting Machines Market – Market Dynamics

Increasing vehicle production and sales is projected to boost the demand of Gear Cutting Machines over the forecast period.

Increasing production of automobiles directly influences sales of Gear Cutting Machines. The global automotive industry is observed to witness a steady growth over the few years. Considering the expanding middle class population in emerging economies, automotive production is expected to witness further growth. This is also attributed to increasing urbanization due to stable economic condition. Thus, potential opportunities lie ahead of Gear Cutting Machines manufacturers.

The increased demand of fully electric and hybrid vehicle also has created urgent demand for silent running transmission. Noise reduction in power transmission requires special gear design, which only can be fulfilled by the latest gear cutting machines. So, the demand for noise reduction in power transmission is also fueling the demand for gear cutting machines. However, the high initial cost of gear cutting machines may hinder the growth potential of gear cutting machines in the market.

Gear Cutting Machines Market – Regional Analysis

The global gear cutting machines market can be segmented into seven regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific except Japan) and the Middle East and Africa. Growth prospects of gear cutting machines market in North America is relatively slow due to the early adoption. On the other hand, the future of gear cutting machines market in the emerging geographies like China, India, Mexico and ASEAN are prominent because of high growth of the high demand for passenger cars and SUV’s, which, in turn, will increase the demand gear cutting machines in the future. Europe is anticipated to be the largest gear cutting machines market followed by APEJ over the forecast period. Latin America gear cutting machines market is projected to grow with slow pace as compare to other region across the globe. Japan gear cutting machines market is also anticipated to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the technological advancement in the country.

Gear cutting machines Market – Key Segments

The global gear cutting machines market can be segmented on the basis of machine type, application end-use industry and region. On the basis of machine type the gear cutting machines market can further be segmented as gear hobbing machine, gear shaping machine, gear shaving machine and others. On the basis of application, the gear cutting machines market can be segmented as vehicle gear application and industrial machinery. The vehicle gear application is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR as over the forecast period in global gear cutting machines market. On the basis of end-use industry, the gear cutting machines market can further be divided as automotive industry, manufacturing, energy and power, oil & gas and others. The automotive industry segment is projected to hold significant market share in gear cutting machines market.

Gear cutting machines Market – Key Manufacturers

The gear cutting machines manufactures are spread across the globe. Some of the leading players in Gear cutting machines market are Klingelnberg, Gleason Corporation, Kanzaki (Yanmar), Liebherr, Kapp Werkzeugmaschinen, Chongqing Machine Tool, Reishauer, FFG Werke, MHI, TMTW, HMT Machine Tools, Samputensili, ZDCY, Qinchuan and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

