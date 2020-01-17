GCC Construction Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global GCC Construction Chemicals Industry
The global GCC Construction Chemicals market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the GCC Construction Chemicals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of GCC Construction Chemicals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of GCC Construction Chemicals in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global GCC Construction Chemicals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global GCC Construction Chemicals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ashland Inc.
BASF Middle East LLC
Chryso Gulf
DOW Menat
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Henkel Arabia
Jotun Saudia Co. Ltd.
Middle East Fosroc
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Sika GCC
Market size by Product
Concrete Admixtures
Waterproofing Chemicals
Protective Coatings
Adhesives
Sealants
Others
Market size by End User
Residential
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global GCC Construction Chemicals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of GCC Construction Chemicals market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global GCC Construction Chemicals companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of GCC Construction Chemicals submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
