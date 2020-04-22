Gaucher Disease Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Market Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Gaucher Disease Therapeutics Market 2023″, which gives insights into Gaucher Disease Therapeutics in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2016, along with forecasts until 2023. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.

Market Insight:

Gaucher disease, also known as lysosomal storage disorder is an inherited, rare disease that occurs due to less glucocerebrosidase (GCase) an enzyme which breaks down glucocerebroside building up around bone marrow, liver and spleen. Gaucher disease usually occurs in 1 in 40,000 to 60,000 newborn babies, where the lowest rate is observed in the Asia Pacific and higher rates among Eastern European populations. The major factorial entities supporting the growth in demand for Gaucher disease treatment are regulatory policies, availability of companion diagnostic kits, usage of new genome sequencing, proteomics, and research and development infrastructure.

Leading Players:

The major pharmaceutical players involved in enzyme replacement therapy are, Sanofi Genzyme (Cerdelga, Cerezyme, Empagliflozine), Shire (VPRIV), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co.Ltd (JR-101), Greenovation Biopharma (Moss-GBA), Protein folding stimulant is Belrose Pharma (Ambroxol-Zywie); whereas Lixte Biotechnology Holdings (LB201/205) is active in enzyme inhibitor business segment.

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

