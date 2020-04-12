Gate Driver IC Market Size, Share, Revenue & Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Gate Driver IC Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Gate Driver IC Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Gate Driver IC market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gate Driver IC market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

A gate driver IC is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor. A gate driver IC can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module and consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

Gate driver ICs are primarily used in industrial applications in the IGBT driver market throughout the forecast period. The growing industrialization will boost the growth of this industry segment until the end of 2023.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the gate driver ICs market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand and adoption of gate driver ICs will drive the growth of the IGBT driver market in this region.

This research report categorizes the global Gate Driver IC market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gate Driver IC market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Mitsubishi Electric

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Maxim Integrated

ROHM Semiconductor

Semtech

Fairchild Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Market size by Product – On-Chip Discrete Module Other

Market size by End User/Applications – Industrial Automotive Consumer Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Gate Driver IC capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Gate Driver IC manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gate Driver IC Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gate Driver IC Production

2.2 Gate Driver IC Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Gate Driver IC Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Gate Driver IC Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Gate Driver IC Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gate Driver IC Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gate Driver IC Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Gate Driver IC Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Gate Driver IC Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Gate Driver IC Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Gate Driver IC Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Gate Driver IC Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Gate Driver IC Revenue by Type

6.3 Gate Driver IC Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Gate Driver IC Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gate Driver IC

8.1.4 Gate Driver IC Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Gate Driver IC Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Gate Driver IC Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Gate Driver IC Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Gate Driver IC Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Gate Driver IC Upstream Market

11.2 Gate Driver IC Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Gate Driver IC Distributors

11.5 Gate Driver IC Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gate Driver IC are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

