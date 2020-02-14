Gate Driver IC Market is Driven By Their Increased Deliveries In Various Applications Especially In The Industrial Sector

Gate Driver IC is power amplifier, applicable for controlling heat flow, current flow, power dissipation, and initiate smooth switching actions in high power transistor gates, such as IGBTs and MOSFET. A gate driver IC can be either discrete module or on-chip. It consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier. It accepts low power from controller IC and gives output as high current for gate of a high-power transistor.

The Gate Driver IC market is primarily driven by their increased deliveries in various applications especially in the industrial sector. The power transistor usage in various renewable energy system is increasing. Furthermore the preference of renewable energy sources such as tidal, solar, wind power, and other renewable energy sources has increased in recent years. This is leading to rising investment renewable energy systems and various initiatives and awareness programs organize by different governments anticipated to increase demand of gate driver ICs during forecast period. They are useful for efficient power utilization in smart grids to save energy without compromising on performance. Since, implementation of smart grids is expected to increase for effective power management, the global gate driver IC market is also expected to grow during forecast period. The various leading manufactures’ of gate driver IC are focusing on slimmer version and efficient gate driver IC, in order to decrease size of consumer goods. Recently, increasing electro mobility in vehicles during forecast period expected contribute to the growth of the global gate driver IC market. However, manufacturing of gate driver ICs is rising complexity and decreasing size of devices. This is expected to act as a limiting factor to this market. However, the impact of this limitation is expected to be low during the forecast period.

The global gate driver IC market has been segmented based on semiconductor material, application, and region. Based on semiconductor material, the global gate driver IC market can be classified into gallium nitride (Ga N) and silicon carbide (Si C). Based on application, the market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. In terms of region, global gate driver IC market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America and Europe are anticipated to contribute a significant share to the global gate driver IC market due to the presence of leading gate driver IC manufacturers. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the expansion of application industry verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, in emerging economies such as India and China, in this region. Moreover, amongst the application type of gate driver IC market, the industrial segment is anticipated to witness prominent growth.

Key players operating in the global gate driver IC market include Infineon Technologies, Inc. NXP Semiconductors, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corp, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor PLC, and ON Semiconductor among others. These players are actively focusing on growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches