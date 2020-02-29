Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Global Trends Analysis, Development, Growth Drivers and Forecasts to 2022

MarketReportsOnline.com adds “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” report to its research store.

This report “Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market” analyses the development of this market, with focus on Asia Pacific, EMEA and Americas. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific and Olympus Corporation are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Gastrointestinal (GI) tumors are the most commonly diagnosed cancers worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related death. Gastrointestinal disorders affect millions of people making their method of diagnosis and treatment a constantly evolving field. As such endoscopy emerges out as the gold standard for diagnosis of GI cancers.

Early diagnosis of GI tumors by endoscopy at the precancerous or early stage may decrease the prevalence and mortality rate of GI cancers. Endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure used to examine a person’s digestive tract. Using an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it, the doctor can view pictures of digestive tract on a color TV monitor. Gastrointestinal endoscopy is an industry driven by quickly evolving technology, an aging population all across the globe, and the increased recognition of problems associated with stomach that can sometimes be addressed by relatively noninvasive or minimally invasive procedures.

The global gastrointestinal endoscopy market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as growing aging population, rising obese population, increasing incidences of colorectal cancer, rising healthcare expenditure and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The major trends observed in this market include development of capsule endoscopy, technological advancements and evolution of augmented reality. However, the growth of this market is constrained by challenges such as associated patient risk, environmental issues and intense competition.

