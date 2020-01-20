Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 – 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 6.82% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising incidence of chronic gastrointestinal ailments, increasing healthcare awareness amongst consumers, flourishing market for minimally invasive procedures, new device approvals along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries. Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate ailments, is expected to propel the demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy devices. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type as well as end user. By product type, the segment of GI videoscopes is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market: Analysis By Product Type (Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, ERCP Devices), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value

By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value.

By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, India, China and Brazil.

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market – Size and Growth: By Value

By Product Type – Hemostasis Devices, Capsule Endoscopes, G.I Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices and ERCP Devices: By Value.

By End User – Hospitals, Clinics and Others: By Value

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings, Congentix Medical, US Endoscopy and PENTAX Medical.

