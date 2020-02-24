Gastrointestinal Drugs Market : Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2024

Gastrointestinal diseases are quite common all over the globe, and various treatments are available to tackle these health issues. One such way is the proper administration of a variety of drugs, thereby constituting a distinct gastrointestinal drugs market from a global perspective.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gastrointestinal-drugs-market.html

This market is mainly being driven due to rapidly progressing interests in research activities happening in drug development-based activities all over the globe. Moreover, cases of such ailments are quite common in old-aged people, and a rising geriatric population is also increasing the demand of such drugs. In addition, changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and increasing levels of stress also are key factors driving growth in the global gastrointestinal drugs market. With innovative advancements occurring in the techniques implemented for curing such issues at a steady pace, the global gastrointestinal drugs market is anticipated to register splendid revenue in the years to come.

As per expert analysts, the global gastrointestinal drugs market is foretold to clock revenue valuation of US$61.6 bn by 2024, which is a decent increase from an initial valuation of US$45.5 bn clocked in 2015. This growth is prophesized to occur at a healthy CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Acid Neutralizers Come Out as Winning Segment in the Market

The global gastrointestinal drugs market is segregated into various segments on the basis of various criteria such as drug class, route of administration, disorder type, distribution channel, and regional spread. Under drug class, acid neutralizers, anti-diarrheal and laxatives, antiemetic and anti-nauseants, anti-inflammatory drugs, biologics, and antispasmodic, are key segments. Acid neutralizers are further subdivided into antacids, h2 antagonists, and proton pump inhibitors, in the form of sub-segments. In terms of administration route, oral, parenteral and rectal make up for the gastrointestinal drugs market. Under disorder type, gastro-esophageal reflux disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and irritable bowel syndrome, are prime illness types that require the administration of drugs. Whereas, the drugs are sold through three key distribution channels: hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20987

Among all the drug classes, a rising demand for prevention of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) has led to an increasing use of acid neutralizers. In this way, the acid neutralizers segment holds a dominant position in the global gastrointestinal drugs market. Moreover, the cost efficiency of such neutralizers too has contributed towards the segment’s splendid growth and presence in the market. Even in future, compared to other segments present under the drug class criteria, acid neutralizers are expected to continue gaining extensive revenue for the global gastrointestinal drugs market.

Region-wise, the global gastrointestinal drugs market is spread across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America occupies the primary slot in terms of revenue generation in the market. This is mainly due to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies in this region, which are highly beneficial for the welfare of those affected by gastrointestinal issues. Moreover, rapidly increasing instances of various chronic diseases, wherein gastrointestinal problems might exist as a key symptom, also is a prime factor responsible for the market’s progress in North America. To be specific, the region had registered a share of more than 41% in 2016, compared to other regions. With a surge in the number of old-aged people present in North America, the sales of gastrointestinal drugs are prophesized to rapidly increase in the near future.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20987

In terms of the vendor landscape, Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are chief players operating in the global gastrointestinal drugs market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com