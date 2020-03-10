Gastroenteritis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Gastroenteritis, also known as infectious diarrhoea, is an inflammatory disease caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites through contaminated food and water.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1028

The disease can be symptomatized by vomiting, nausea, cramping, and diarrhoea. Dehydration, joint inflammation, conjunctivitis, salmonella infection, persistent diarrhoea syndrome, lactose intolerance, and irritable bowel syndrome are among the several complications associated with gastroenteritis.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/gastroenteritis-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

The treatment medications for the disease include antimotility agents, antibiotics, rehydration, and antiemetics. Some of the non-infectious agents causing gastroenteritis are Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Vaxart Inc. is in the process of developing VXA-G1.1-NN, an oral vaccine for the treatment of norovirus gastroenteritis.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1028

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com