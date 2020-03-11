Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players KBR, Inc., Pratt & Whitney, Shell, CFC and Global Technology Resources

Latest global market research on the Gasifier Balance of Plant (BOP) Market report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, product type, application, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

The Global Gasifier Balance of Plant Market is accounted for $75.47 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 181.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Growing gasifier installations, rising demand for low cost energy and increasing initial investments are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, increasing production of shale gas worldwide is likely to bring down the price of natural gas which is restricting the market growth.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL GASIFIER BALANCE OF PLANT (BOP) MARKET ARE

GTRI,

KBR,

Ecocycle,

Pratt & Whitney,

CFC Ltd. & CPC Corp,

Dakota Gasification,

Sasol Lurgi,

E- gas,

Westinghouse Plasma Corporation

Shell Corporation

Gasification is an ancient technology with its origin tracing centuries back. BoP components are widely used to deliver, size, move, and evaluate feedstock in gasifiers and also to offer heat and raw nitrogen & oxygen to shape molecules formed in gasifier hence preventing gases from exploding during these processes.

Based on Design, fluidized bed segment has considerable growth owing to great operating flexibility of good mixing properties that ensure uniform process conditions, while also simultaneously feeding different fuels.

North American is expected to have a significant growth in the market. The growth is due to rising shale gas extraction in the U.S. and oil exploration in Gulf of Mexico. High coal reserves mainly in U.S., with coal being a major feedstock in gasifiers, are forecasted to have a potential impact in this region.

Designs Covered:

Cross-Draught

Updraught

Downdraught

Molten Bed

Fluidized Bed

Types Covered:

Coal to Energy (CTE) Gasifier

Biomass to Energy (BTE) Gasifier

Coal to Liquid (CTL) Gasifier

Biomass to Liquid

Direct Iron Reduction

Waste to Energy

Constructions Covered:

Post-Reactor

Gasification

Pre-Reactor

Applications Covered:

Electric

Oil & Gas

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

