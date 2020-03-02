Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018-2025

This report presents the worldwide Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
MJB International
Siemens AG
General Electric (GE)
PW Power Systems
Solar Turbines Incorporated
Dresser-Rand
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MAN Diesel & Turbo SE
OPRA Technologies AS
MTU AERO ENGINES AG
Wood Group
Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC
EthosEnergy
NYE Thermodynamics Corporation
Urban Green Energy
Enercon GmbH
International Aero Engines AG
Suzlon Energy Limited
Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Breakdown Data by Type
By Turbine
Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT)
Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT)
By Power Generating Fuels
Fuel Oils
Kerosene
Natural Gas
Diesel
Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Breakdown Data by Application
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Other
Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT)
1.4.3 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oil & Gas
1.5.3 Power Generation
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market Size
2.1.1 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Production 2013-2025
2.2 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Market
2.4 Key Trends for Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Gas Turbine Electrical Power Generation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
