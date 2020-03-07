Gas Treatment Market Opportunities and Forecast 2026 – BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, Advance Petrochemicals Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V., Amines & Plasticizers ltd., General Electric, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, MCC

The market is set to witness a rise in the demand because of the rise in consumption of natural gases. To complete these energy demands natural gas is preferred which requires the use of gas treatment before it can be consumed, thus impacting the market for gas treatment positively. This has induced the market to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Low environmental footprint of natural gas driving the need for gas treatment

Increased investments and initiatives from private and government institutions

Global Gas Treatment Market,

By Type (Amines, Non-Amines),

By Application (Acid Gas Removal, Dehydration),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the gas treatment market are:-

BASF SE,

Huntsman International LLC,

Ecolab,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Clariant,

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Amines & Plasticizers ltd.,

General Electric,

Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

MCC,

PRODUCTION CHEMICAL GROUP,

Sintez OKA Group of Companies,

Hexion,

Innospec, and

Varichem International.

Gas treatment is the process of quality improvement through removal of unwanted components. Gas treatment is necessary for the consumption of natural gases as an energy source, as it removes hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide which deems it safe. Gas treatment is done to meet the rising demand for natural gas.

Competitive Analysis:

The global gas treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gas treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

Mea

Apac

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

