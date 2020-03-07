Gas Treatment Market Opportunities and Forecast 2026 – BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, Advance Petrochemicals Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V., Amines & Plasticizers ltd., General Electric, Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, MCC

The market is set to witness a rise in the demand because of the rise in consumption of natural gases. To complete these energy demands natural gas is preferred which requires the use of gas treatment before it can be consumed, thus impacting the market for gas treatment positively. This has induced the market to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Drivers:
- Low environmental footprint of natural gas driving the need for gas treatment
- Increased investments and initiatives from private and government institutions
Global Gas Treatment Market,
- By Type (Amines, Non-Amines),
- By Application (Acid Gas Removal, Dehydration),
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the gas treatment market are:-
- BASF SE,
- Huntsman International LLC,
- Ecolab,
- The Dow Chemical Company,
- Clariant,
- Advance Petrochemicals Ltd,
- Akzo Nobel N.V.,
- Amines & Plasticizers ltd.,
- General Electric,
- Dorfketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.,
- Exxon Mobil Corporation,
- MCC,
- PRODUCTION CHEMICAL GROUP,
- Sintez OKA Group of Companies,
- Hexion,
- Innospec, and
- Varichem International.
Gas treatment is the process of quality improvement through removal of unwanted components. Gas treatment is necessary for the consumption of natural gases as an energy source, as it removes hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide which deems it safe. Gas treatment is done to meet the rising demand for natural gas.
Competitive Analysis:
The global gas treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gas treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Mea
- Apac
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
