Gas Sensors Market is Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR During the Forecast Period

The gas sensor market is driven mainly due to the advancements in embedded electronics, and sensor technology. The increase in hazardous gas emission has led to the implementation of several government legislations, recently. Carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrogen oxide sensing devices are the widely used gas sensors, for the detection of hazardous gases.

Industrial segment accounted for the largest usage of gas sensors, in 2014.The segment is also expected to retain its dominance, during the forecast period. Government regulations towards occupational health hazards, along with the safety and security of workers, are likely to be the major driving factors of this segment.

Based on the type, the global gas sensor market can be broadly classified, as carbon dioxide sensor, oxygen sensor, nitrogen oxide sensor, carbon monoxide sensors, and others. Based on technology, the global gas sensor market can be broadly classified as, semiconductor, electromechanical, solid state, photoionization detector (PID), infrared, catalytic, and others.

The demand for gas sensing devices in industries, such as process and manufacturing is increasing, and expected to grow further, during the forecast period, along with the ongoing industrialization, in the developing countries.

Infrared gas sensing technology is widely used for the detection and measurement of various gases including, carbon dioxide, methane; while volatile organic compounds (VOC) such as benzene, acetylene, butane, and others. Infrared gas sensors are high in cost, as compared to electromechanical gas sensors.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest gas sensors market in 2014, whose dominance is attributed to the industry automation and technological advancement. The increasing demand from integrated handheld products has also encouraged the growth of the gas sensor market.

Some of the competitors in the gas sensors market are Aeroqual Ltd., ABB Ltd., Alphanese Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, City Technology Ltd., Figaro Engineering Inc., Dynament Ltd., Membrapor AG, GfG Europe Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC, NGK Insulators Ltd., Nemoto & Co. Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation., Trolex Ltd., Siemens AG, and Trolex Ltd.

