“Gas Processing Industry Outlook in Former Soviet Union to 2022 — Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants”, is a comprehensive report on gas processing industry in Former Soviet Union. The report provides gas processing plant details such as name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods and gas processing capacity for active and planned gas processing plants in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons based on contribution to processing capacity. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. Planned or proposed (new build) gas processing plants, as announced by various companies, have also been included in this report. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at country level.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2435808

Scope:

– Updated information relating to all active and planned gas processing plants in Former Soviet Union

— Provides key details such as operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods, processing capacity for all active and planned gas processing plants to 2022

— Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned gas processing plants till 2022

— Latest developments and contracts related to gas processing industry at country level.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on active and planned gas processing plants in Former Soviet Union

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

— Assess your competitor’s gas processing plants.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2435808

Key Points from TOC:

2. Introduction 6

2.1. What Is This Report About? 6

2.2. Market Definition 6

3. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry 7

3.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Overview of Active Gas Processing Data 7

3.2. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Overview of Planned Gas Processing Data 8

3.3. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity by Key Countries 9

3.4. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Shares of Top 3 Areas by Gas Processing Capacity 10

3.5. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants 11

3.5.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Details 11

3.5.2. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants 12

3.5.3. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Country 13

4. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Russia 14

4.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Russia 14

4.2. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Recent Developments in Russia 16

4.2.1. Oct 04, 2018: Gazprom and Linde look into expanding cooperation 16

4.2.2. Sep 07, 2018: Gazprom started commissioning in third gas field of Bovanenkovskoye field 17

4.2.3. Sep 05, 2018: Gazprom begins start-up operations at third gas production facility of Bovanenkovskoye field 18

4.2.4. Jul 27, 2018: Service company fulfilled compressors overhaul at CS №4 “Western Tebuk” of Ukhta GPP of LUKOIL-Komi 19

4.3. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Recent Contracts in Russia 21

4.3.1. RSI Secures Contract From Linde Engineering 21

4.3.2. China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) Secures Contract From Nipigaspererabotka 22

4.3.3. Combi Lift Secures Contract From Linde 23

4.3.4. Tecnimont Secures Contract Worth €3.9 Billion (US$4.38 Billion) From NIPIgaspererabotka (NIPIGas) 25

4.3.5. Renaissance Heavy Industries Signed An Agreement Worth €1,300 Million (US$1,520 Million) With Tecnimont Russia 26

4.3.6. Izhora Pipe Mill (IPM) Secures Contract From Gazprom 28

4.3.7. China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation (CPECC) Secures Contract From NIPIgazpererabotka (Nipigaz) 29

4.3.8. SIAD Macchine Impianti Secures Contract For The Supply Of Nitrogen Generation Systems And Compressors For Gazprom Operated Amur Gas Processing Plant Project In Amur, Russia. 31

5. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Uzbekistan 33

5.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Uzbekistan 33

5.2. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Recent Developments in Uzbekistan 33

5.2.1. Apr 19, 2018: Lukoil Commissions Gas Processing Complex In Uzbekistan Ahead Of Schedule 33

5.2.2. Apr 19, 2018: Lukoil Raised Loan To Finance A Part Of Construction Costs For GPP In Uzbekistan 35

5.3. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Recent Contracts in Uzbekistan 35

5.3.1. Frames Secures Contract From Lukoil and Uzbekneftegaz 35

6. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Kazakhstan 38

6.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Kazakhstan 38

7. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Turkmenistan 39

7.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Turkmenistan 39

8. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Azerbaijan 40

8.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Azerbaijan 40

8.2. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Recent Contracts in Azerbaijan 40

8.2.1. Technip Has Been Awarded A Service Contract By SOCAR GPC 40

8.2.2. Technip Secures Contract From SOCAR GPC 42

9. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Ukraine 44

9.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Ukraine 44

10. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Belarus 45

10.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Belarus 45

11. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Georgia 45

11.1. Former Soviet Union Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in Georgia 45

12. Appendix 46

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/gas-processing-industry-outlook-in-former-soviet-union-to-2022-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-forecasts-with-details-of-all-operating-and-planned-processing-plants

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]