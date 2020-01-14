Gas Insulated Substation Market Expected to Grow at 18.9 Billion In Revenue by 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Gas Insulated Substation Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Gas-Insulated Substation Market is projected to reach US$ 29.5 Billion by 2023, from an estimated US$ 18.9 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.27%. This growth is primarily due to the rise in renewable power generation, increasing investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, escalating energy demand, limitations of space availability in densely populated urban areas, and government initiatives toward improving electricity access.

“The medium voltage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.”

Medium voltage gas insulated substation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The market is primarily driven due to the rapid improvement in the power distribution sector through the implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology. This equipment is mainly used by the core sector, power generation, infrastructure, transportation, and distribution system industries.

“Asia Pacific: The largest market for gas-insulated substations.”

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share of the global gas-insulated substation market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue until 2023. It is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in their grid expansion projects to increase distribution grid reliability. China accounted for the largest share of the gas-insulated substation market in Asia Pacific in 2017 and is estimated to have the highest installed generation and distribution capacity during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Gas-Insulated Substation Market include are Hitachi, General Electric, ABB, Mitsubishi ElectricToshiba Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Siemens AG, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hyosung, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Tbea Co. Ltd, Elsewedy Electric.

