Gas Fired Boilers Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

A boiler is an enclosed vessel in which water is heated and circulated, either as hot water, steam, or superheated steam for the purpose of heating, powering, and/or producing electricity.

Europe and USA are the main consumption regions of Gas Fired Boilers in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

The Gas Fired Boilers market was valued at 10130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 14160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gas Fired Boilers.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Gas Fired Boilers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Viessmann

WOOD

Forbes Marshall

Babcock & Wilcox

Miura

Rentech Boiler

Fulton

Hurst Boiler & Welding Company, Inc.

Ferroli

Hoval

Parker Boiler

Fondital

Market Segment by Type, covers

1-5 MW

5-10 MW

11-25 MW

>25 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

