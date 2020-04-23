Gas Cutting Machine Market – Top players are Messer Cutting Systems, Inc. ESAB NISSAN TANAKA CORPORATION Hornet Cutting Systems Koike Aronson, Inc. ESPRIT AUTOMATION Ltd

Gas Cutting Machine Market: Overview

Gas cutting machines are machines that employ a fuel gas in combination with oxygen to cut material, usually a metal. Because these machines make use of oxygen for the cutting process, these are also known as oxy-fuel cutting machines. These machines can be used for cutting low carbon steel, where the carbon content is restricted to 1/10th to 3/10th of 1%. When oxygen is supplied to steel under high temperature, it undergoes rapid rusting i.e. gets burned. Before the cut can be made steel has to be heated around 1800°Fahrenheit.this is also known as kindling temperature. At this temperature steel readily reacts with oxygen. The whole principle behind gas cutting is the chemical reaction between oxygen and steel.

Gas cutting are used to cut sheets of thickness ranging from 0.5mm to 250mm. The Gas cutting machine has many industrial applications. It can be mechanized or used manually. Among various industrial applications, popular are CNC cutting machines and CNC cutters. The performance of gas cutting machines in term of speed of cutting and quality of cut can be enhanced by using different fuel gases and nozzles. The performance of a gas cutting machine, also largely depends upon the purity of oxygen used, the minimum being 99.5% pure. An overall reduction of 1% in the purity lowers the cutting speed by 25% and augments the gas consumption by 25%. Automotive and aerospace and defense industries are the largest end-users of gas cutting machines. Use of gas cutting machines in CNC machines cut down on overhead and cost for purchasing different types of equipment. There is also a significant reduction in physical space usage.

Gas Cutting Machine Market: Dynamics

The global gas cutting machine market is driven by its simple operation and low cost of installation. The average cost of installing a gas cutting machine is US$ 250 and US$ 900, with replacement cutting tips costing between US$ 10 and US$ 20 where as other cutting machine like PLASMA cutters cost about US$ 1,500 to US$ 3,500. Gas cutting machines are used to cut thicker sheets of metals with thickness of 20 inches, which is generally unachievable by the other type of cutting machines. Rapid industrialization around the globe is another driving factor for the global gas cutting machine market. The gas cutting machine has the highly positive impact on capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX). Use of cutting machines automates the manufacturing process improves the efficiency and lowering the energy consumption. Thus, companies can compete better at the global level.

The global gas cutting machine market is restrained by the limited use of the gas cutting technique. Gas cutting technique can only be used for ferrous metals. Also, the process produces a lot of slag is another factor that affects gas cutting machine market.

Gas Cutting Machine Market: Segmentation

The Global Gas Cutting Machine Market is segmented by Product Type, Type of Fuel Gas used and Type of nozzle.

The Global Gas Cutting Machine Market is segmented by Product Type

In place gas cutting machine

Portable gas cutting machine

The Global Gas Cutting Machine Market segmented by Type of Fuel Gas used

Acetylene

Propane

MAPP

Propylene

Natural gas

The Global Gas Cutting Machine Market segmented by Type of Nozzle

Acetylene cutting nozzle

Liquefied petroleum gas cutting nozzle

Lateral cutting nozzle

