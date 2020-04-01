Gas Analyzer Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Gas Analyzer Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Gas analyzer are instruments capable of determining the composition of gas mixtures in a sample. Gas analysis and detection is used to improve efficiency, safety and product quality while ensuring environment compliance. The global gas analyzer market will reach 4.72 billion USD by 2025 from 3.49 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.41% during the period.

Growth by Region

In 2017, China had the largest market in Asia Pacific and globally, the U.S. had the largest market owing to environmental conservation regulations and awareness regarding the benefits of gas analyzers in these countries.

Drivers vs Constraints

Government legislations and enforcement of health and safety regulations is the key factor for the growth of the market. The increasing awareness of people regarding the hazardous gas leaks and emissions drives the market growth. However, the technical issues and cost factors are hampering the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Gasmet Technologies had displayed the DX4040, a portable multi-gas analyzer CBRNe Convergence used for identification and quantification of Toxic Industrial Compounds (TIC) and Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA).

Servomex had launched the SERVOTOUGH Laser 3 Plus range that was the world’s smallest cross-stack tunable diode laser gas analyzer, which was specifically optimized for combustion, ammonia slip, and process control applications.

