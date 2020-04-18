Garnet Market Growth and Regional Forecast 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Garnet Market”, it include and classifies the Global Garnet Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

This report studies the Industrial Garnet market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. Industrial Garnet is a good abrasive, and a common replacement for silica sand in sand blasting. As an abrasive garnet can be broadly divided in two categories; blasting grade and water jet grade.

Quality Garnet is used for a range of applications such as Water Jet Cutting, Abrasive Blasting, Water Filtration, Abrasive Powders and others. Globally, the Garnet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Water Jet Cutting which accounts for nearly 37.86% of total downstream consumption of Garnet in 2018.

According to our research and analysis, because India and Australia crude garnet concentrate are rich in resources, manufacturers from India and Australia are the major leaders in the international market of Garnet

According to this study, over the next five years the Garnet market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 513.8 million by 2024, from US$ 380.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Garnet business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Garnet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Garnet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Almandine

Pyrope

Others

Segmentation by application:

Water Jet Cutting

Abrasive Blasting

Water Filtration

Abrasive Powders

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GMA Garnet

Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company

Barton International

Opta Minerals

V. Mineral

Industrial Mineral Company

Indian Rare Earths Limited

Zircon Mineral Company

Trimex Sands

Dev International

Transworld Garnet

Rizhao Garnet

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Garnet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Garnet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Garnet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Garnet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Garnet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

