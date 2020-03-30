Garden Cress Market : Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market 2018 – 2026

Garden cress, also known as halim is an edible fast-growing herb, which is native to Persia. Garden cress belongs to the cruciferous family and is linked to mustard, pepperwort pepper grass and watercress. Stems, seeds and leaves of garden cress are palatable but only the leaves and stems are eaten raw in salads or used for other culinary purposes. The medicinal properties of garden cress have been recognized for centuries in India and Europe. Due to its unique flavor and higher nutritional value, garden cress makes a tasty and healthy addition to salads and sandwiches. Popular varieties of garden cress include Crinkled, Wrinkled, Crumpled, Curly and Persian.The garden cress market can be segmented by nature, application and distribution.

On the basis of nature, the garden cress market is segmented into organic and conventional. Owing to the rising demand for organic product in the global market, the value sales for organic segment is expected to surge over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the garden cress market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. Garden cress has a large application in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Garden cress is mainly used in salads and sandwiches. Garden cress is also added to soups for its tangy flavor. On the other hand, garden cress plays an important role in the medical field as well. It provides cardiovascular benefits, fight inflammation, prevents osteoporosis and protects the nervous system. Owing to these critical factors associated with garden cress, the value sale of food and pharmaceutical industries is being expected to be high.

On the basis of distribution, the garden cress market is segmented into direct and indirect channels. The indirect channel is further sub-segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty store and E-retailers. Due to the rising demand for Garden Cress from the food and pharmaceutical sectors, the distribution through direct channel is expected to surge over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global garden cress market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific and Europe, the medicinal properties of garden cress (Lepidium sativum) have been recognized for centuries. Garden Cress is commercially grown in major parts of Europe such as the U.K., France, the Netherlands and Scandinavia. In the U.K., cut cress shoots are commonly used in sandwiches with boiled eggs, mayonnaise and salt. Hence, due to rise in consumption and production of garden cress, Europe and Asia Pacific are considered to be the dominant markets for garden cress.

Garden cress has several critical health benefits and plays an important role in fields of medicines and drug. Anemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or their oxygen-carrying capacity is insufficient to meet physiologic needs, which varies by age, sex, altitude, smoking, and pregnancy status. Iron deficiency is thought to be the most common cause of anemia globally. Iron deficiency anemia is an important public health problem in the Eastern Mediterranean Region. It is estimated that more than one-third of the population in the region is anemic. Pregnant women and young children are most at risk, i.e., about 50% of pregnant women and 63% of children under 5 years of age have iron deficiency anemia. Garden cress consists of vitamin B6 that is required to create hemoglobin in the blood, which is transported by red blood cells throughout the body to help bring oxygen to cells and to mobilize iron. Consumption of vitamin B6 can help lower symptoms of anemia and prevent it from occurring in some instances. However manufacturer will have to carry out several awareness and promotional programs among its target segments since the penetration of the product is comparatively low. Besides its challenges, its critical functions and properties of garden cress are driving the demand for the product in the global market.