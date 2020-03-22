Garage Door Opener Market to witness High Growth in near future: Leading key players such as Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, SOMMER Group, LiftLogix, Teckentrup, Marantec, Skylink, Hörmann, CAME

the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Garage Door Opener market for 2018-2023.

The Garage Door Opener will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1290 million by 2023, from US$ 1110 million in 2017.

A garage door opener is a motorized device that opens and closes garage doors. Most are controlled by switches on the garage wall, as well as by remote controls carried by the owner.

The global Garage Door Opener industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 31.02% of total industry revenue in 2015, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures.

Key market players include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, SOMMER Group, LiftLogix, Teckentrup, Marantec, Skylink, Hörmann, CAME, and Dalian Seaside among others.

Worldwide, home garages was the largest consumer of Garage Door Opener, which is responsible for about 79.39 percent of Garage Door Opener consumption in 2016. The remaining 20.61 percent was consumed for Underground and Collective Garages.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Garage Door Opener market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, We considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Belt Drive Openers

Chain Drive Openers

Screw Drive Openers

Others

Segmentation by application:

Home Garages

Underground & Collective Garages

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door

SOMMER Group

LiftLogix

Teckentrup

Marantec

Skylink

Hörmann

CAME

Dalian Seaside

Superlift

Raynon

Foresee

GTO Access Systems

ADH Guardian

Goalway Technology

Culmination Family Profession

DECKO

Baisheng Gate

Dalian Master Door

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Garage Door Opener consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Garage Door Opener market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Garage Door Opener manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Garage Door Opener with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Garage Door Opener submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.