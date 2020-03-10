Gap Insurance Market Product Types – Finance GAP Insurance, Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance, Return-to-value GAP Insurance

Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.

Segmentation by product type:

Finance GAP Insurance

Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

Return-to-value GAP Insurance

Others

Segmentation by application:

Small Vehicles

Heavy Trucks

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ALA

Admiral

AXA

Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

AAA

Nationwide

Allianz

Covéa Insurance

Direct Gap

Motoreasy

Click4Gap

Esurance

USAA

Allstate

Progressive

Zurich Insurance

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gap Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Gap Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gap Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gap Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Gap Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Gap Insurance by Players

Chapter Four: Gap Insurance by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Gap Insurance Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

