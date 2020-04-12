GaN Semiconductor Devices Market2019 Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide GaN Semiconductor Devices Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes since the 1990s. The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.

Get Sample PDF of this report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=977204

The global gallium nitride semiconductor device market for opto-semiconductor device type held the largest market share. This is attributed to its wide application in consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive industry. Gallium nitride light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are widely used in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, signs and large displays, etc. Gallium nitride LEDs are also used for the interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights, etc.

However, competition from silicon carbide (SiC) in high-voltage semiconductor applications is expected to be the key factors restraining the market growth.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand from LEDs in various industries such as consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive. Further, EV charging, and electric vehicle production markets, and increasing renewable energy generation are boosting the market in APAC.

This report studies the global market size of GaN Semiconductor Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of GaN Semiconductor Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global GaN Semiconductor Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global GaN Semiconductor Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Cree

Infineon

Qorvo

Macom

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

GaN Systems

Nichia

Epistar

Transphorm

Visic Technologies

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Sumitomo Electric

Samsung

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Integra Technologies

Navitas Semiconductor

Panasonic

Ampleon

Powdec

Dialog Semiconductor

Market size by Product – Opto Semiconductor Power Semiconductor RF Semiconductor

Market size by End User/Applications – Telecommunication Industrial Automotive Consumer Electronics Military, Defense, and Aerospace Medical Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global GaN Semiconductor Devices capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key GaN Semiconductor Devices manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continue Reading the Full Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/977204/global-gan-semiconductor-devices-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GaN Semiconductor Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Production

2.2 GaN Semiconductor Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 GaN Semiconductor Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.2 GaN Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 GaN Semiconductor Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 GaN Semiconductor Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 GaN Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Type

6.3 GaN Semiconductor Devices Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global GaN Semiconductor Devices Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of GaN Semiconductor Devices

8.1.4 GaN Semiconductor Devices Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 GaN Semiconductor Devices Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 GaN Semiconductor Devices Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 GaN Semiconductor Devices Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 GaN Semiconductor Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of GaN Semiconductor Devices Upstream Market

11.2 GaN Semiconductor Devices Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 GaN Semiconductor Devices Distributors

11.5 GaN Semiconductor Devices Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GaN Semiconductor Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to help our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Information:

Gasper James,

Decision Market Reports,

304 S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

Call: 1-800-526-8630 (Toll Free)

Email: [email protected]