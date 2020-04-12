GaN RF Devices Market 2019-2025 Global Growth, Production, Revenue, Demand & Applications

Global GaN RF Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide GaN RF Devices Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global GaN RF Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the GaN RF Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

GaN has superior properties than silicon such as high breakdown voltage and saturation velocity. The bandgap in GaN is almost thrice the bandgap of silicon. Thus, GaN has the ability to improve power conversion efficiencies, raise power density levels, extend battery lives, and accelerate switching speeds in different end-user segments such as consumer electronics products, telecommunications hardware, electric vehicles, or domestic appliances.

In terms of geographical regions, North America will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next five years. The increasing applications of GaN RF devices in the defense sector, the large-scale expansion of 4G networks, and the introduction of 5G, will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the presence of a number of GaN RF device vendors in North America and the demand for better powered chips in the consumer, defense, and connected devices sectors, will also drive the markets growth prospects in this region.

This report studies the global market size of GaN RF Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of GaN RF Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global GaN RF Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global GaN RF Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

GAN Systems

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

Qorvo

Cree

Avago Technologies

Fujitsu Semiconductor

MACOM

Microsemi

Sumitomo Electric Device

ST-Ericsson

United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS)

WIN Semiconductors

Market size by Product – RF Front-End Equipment RF Terminal Equipment

Market size by End User/Applications – Consumer Electronics Industrial Use Aerospace and Defense Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global GaN RF Devices capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key GaN RF Devices manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GaN RF Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GaN RF Devices Production

2.2 GaN RF Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 GaN RF Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.2 GaN RF Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 GaN RF Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 GaN RF Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global GaN RF Devices Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global GaN RF Devices Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global GaN RF Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 GaN RF Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global GaN RF Devices Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global GaN RF Devices Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global GaN RF Devices Revenue by Type

6.3 GaN RF Devices Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global GaN RF Devices Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of GaN RF Devices

8.1.4 GaN RF Devices Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 GaN RF Devices Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 GaN RF Devices Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 GaN RF Devices Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 GaN RF Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of GaN RF Devices Upstream Market

11.2 GaN RF Devices Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 GaN RF Devices Distributors

11.5 GaN RF Devices Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GaN RF Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

