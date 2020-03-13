GaN on Diamond Technology Market Prediction Report 2018-2025 – Industry Size, Scope, Revenue Analysis and Forecast Report

GaN is an essential wide bandgap material having the mobility of large electrons, enabling higher voltage operations for various power applications including RF and switching at much advanced frequencies than silicon material. GaN on diamond technology offers the reliability of a new generation for enhancing the power and efficiency with smaller electronics. A power density area of more than twice is achieved with the application of GaN-on-diamond technology enabled transistor devices as compared to the GaN-on-SiC semiconductor devices.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39962

Furthermore, a thermal barrier resistance between substrate and a gate junction for a given device power, can be minimized by approximately 50% compared to GaN-on-SiC devices. These peculiarities of the GaN on diamond technology produce substantial system-level advantages for commercial and defense applications including cellular base stations, satellites, and radar among others. Additionally, GaN-on-diamond RF power-amplifiers are very useful to lower the cost and the temperature of the semiconductor device to a certain degree, while enhancing the lifetime.

Growing popularity of electronic devices worldwide and increasing application of GaN on diamond technology in the commercial and defense industry around the world is expected to fuel the growth of the global GaN on diamond technology market. Many players such as Akash Systems, Inc., from the semiconductor domain are innovating novel GaN on diamond technology based devices. GaN-on-diamond technology offers numerous advantages within the commercial and defense industry domain such as cellular base station deployment, satellite equipment for weather and communications, and apparatus for radar sensing. Furthermore, it is also used in making of converters and inverters typically used in hybrid and electronic vehicles.

Many emerging players from the GaN on diamond technology domain are designing innovating systems by using this technology. For instance, in March 2017, Akash Systems, Inc., patented GaN-on-diamond technology, which is used to make compact, low cost, advanced, and lighter satellites. Additionally, many companies are entering into strategic M&A to capture the market and gain technological edge. For instance, in March 2017, South Korean company RFHIC Corp. signed an agreement with the member company of De Beers Group named Element Six to acquire its GaN on diamond technology.