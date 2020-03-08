Gamma Camera Market: Analysis: By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region Forecast To 2024

Gamma Camera Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Gamma Camera industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Gamma Camera Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Gamma Camera sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (GE, Philips, Siemens, Digirad, Mediso, MIE, DDD Diagnostic, Dilon Technologies, Gamma Medica, Capintec, Beijing Hamamatsu, Basda)

Instantaneous of Gamma Camera Market: According to OECD, “a Gamma camera (including Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, SPECT) is used for a nuclear medicine procedure in which the camera rotates around the patient to register gamma rays emission from an isotope injected to the patient’s body. The gathered data are processed by a computer to form a tomographic (cross-sectional) image.”

Market Segment by Type, Gamma Camera market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Large Type

Small Type

Market Segment by Applications, Gamma Camera market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users:

Thyroid Scanning

Molecular Breast Imaging

Kidney Scanning

Others

Scope of Gamma Camera Market:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe. The manufacturers in these areas have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as GE and Siemens have relative higher level of product’s quality.

The key consumption markets locate at USA and Europe, too. The Europe takes the market share of 43%, followed by USA with 36%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 6%.

Marketing channel differs between different companies. Some companies have agent all over the world such as GE, Philips and Siemens. For other companies, they sell their products directly in the local market, and may deliver their products though different distributors.

The worldwide market for Gamma Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gamma Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

