Gaming Laptop Market Global Emerging Technologies, Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Plans Development Status, and Trends by Forecast 2023

The report on the Global Gaming Laptop Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Scenario

Gaming laptop market is one of the fastest growing that comprise of advanced technologies. One such trend in the gaming market is the increasing adoption of VR headsets. VR provides a simulated environment through the combination of VR hardware and software which offers a life like experience to users.

Technology giants such as Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Dell Inc. (U.S.), MSI (Taiwan), ORIGIN PC (U.S.), AORUS (Taiwan), Clevo (Taiwan), EVGA Corporation (U.S.). Acer Inc. a prominent player in gaming laptop market has launched its latest gaming laptop in India, named as the Predator Triton 700. An ultrathin offering, the notebook is powered by a seventh generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, and will be available in India. ORIGIN PC, a key player in gaming laptop market has designed the latest generation of Intel Core desktop processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics that let you handle a large range of demanding tasks including the latest games, video editing, and 3D modeling. With Intel’s multi-core technology users can run games, applications, and multimedia at full efficiency all at once, taking multitasking to the next level. The laptop model such as EON15-X, EON17-X, and EON17-SLX support desktop Intel Core processors and desktop NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics cards, allowing it to perform similarly to their desktop counterpart. Users can turn the power up with professional overclocking for the CPU and GPU from trained and experienced technicians to get the most out of EON laptops.

The major factors driving the growth of the gaming laptop market is the increasing adoption of the internet has led to the development and commercialization of gaming. Other factors such as the gaming laptops are portable personal computers that are designed to play video games as an alternative to gaming consoles. They are mainly purchased by users who are game enthusiasts and are either hardcore gamers or professional gamers.

The global gaming laptop market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Gaming Laptop Market: Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Dell Inc. (U.S.), MSI (Taiwan), ORIGIN PC (U.S.), AORUS (Taiwan), Clevo (Taiwan), EVGA Corporation (U.S.), Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.) and others.

Segments

The global gaming laptop market is segmented by end-user and price analysis. By end-user segment the market consists of hardcore gamers, professional gamers and others. And on the basis of components the market is segmented into RAM size, storage, graphics card, display size, peripherals and processor and pricing.

Regional Analysis

The global gaming laptop market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global gaming laptop market. Owing to the presence of numerous gamers in the developed countries such as the US, Mexico, New York, and others. Further, the growth of the gaming market in the region is due to the increased spending capability of the population and an increase in number of hardcore gamers in countries such as Brazil and Mexico. APAC market is expected to be the fastest growing owing to presence of major laptop manufacturing players from developing nation such as China, Taiwan, South Korea and India.

