Game Engine Market CAGR will grow at 9.2% till 2028

The global Game Engine market was valued at 1741 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4585 million USD by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Game Engine from 2013-2018 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors.
It covers the sales revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Game Engine market.
Leading players of Game Engine including:
- Unity Technologies
- Epic Games
- Chukong Tech
- Crytek
- Valve Corporation
- YoYo Games
- The Game Creators
- Marmalade Tech
- Idea Fabrik
- Leadwerks Software
- Sony
- Amazon
- GameSalad
- Scirra
- Corona Labs (Organization)
- Silicon Studio Corp
- Garage Games
- Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)
- The OGRE Team (Organization)
- Godot Engine (Community developed)
- Mario Zechner (Personal)
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
- 3D Game Engine
- 5D Game Engine
- 2D Game Engine
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
- PC Games
- Mobile Games
- TV Games
- Other Games
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America
—-United States
—-Canada
—-Mexico
Europe
—-Germany
—-UK
—-France
—-Italy
—-Spain
—-Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
—-China
—-Japan
—-India
—-Korea
—-Southeast Asia
—-Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
—-Brazil
—-Argentina
—-Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
—-South Africa
—-UAE
—-Rest of Middle East and Africa
