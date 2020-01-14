Game and Trail Cameras Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Game and Trail Cameras – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and Trail Cameras is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera. Trail Cameras are major used by hunters, researchers, wildlife enthusiasts and property.

At present, the world’s large players are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three players are Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, and GSM Outdoors.

The global Game and Trail Cameras market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Game and Trail Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Game and Trail Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Prometheus Group

Vista Outdoor

GSM Outdoors

Wildgame Innovations

Bgha

EBSCO Industries

Reconyx

Cuddeback Trailer and Equipment

Covert Scouting Cameras

Spypoint

Bolymedia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

GSM Enabled Game and Trail Cameras

3G/4G Enabled Game and Trail Cameras

5G Enabled Game and Trail Cameras

Segment by Application

Hunting

Animal/Event Observation

Security Camera

Others

