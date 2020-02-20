Galvanic Isolation Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Overview

Galvanic isolation is a designing technique that isolates functional sections of electrical systems to eliminate stray current. Optical isolators and transformer are generally used for galvanic isolation, which ensure AC signals to pass through the circuit but not stray current. Various galvanic isolation components such as relays and capacitors are used in intrinsic safety isolators, and healthcare equipment and monitoring system. In addition, galvanic isolation can be used in medical imaging devices, UPS, and invertors etc.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Segmentation

Galvanic isolation market is segmented into vertical and region. On the basis of vertical the global galvanic isolation market is segmented into telecom sector, healthcare sector, public sector, industrial sector, manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, and transportation sector. FMI forecasts, telecom sector is expected to create a huge market opportunity for key players operating in the galvanic isolation market. Region wise the global galvanic isolation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global galvanic isolation market is expected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. North America held the lead in terms of relative market share consumption value of galvanic isolation market in 2014. As per FMI projection, the galvanic isolation market in APEJ region is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Drivers

Galvanic isolation device is easy to install, provides signal conversion options and is cheaper than other isolators. In addition, long-term performance of galvanic isolation device and application specific design are some of the major factors identified in the market that are driving the growth of galvanic isolation market across the globe.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Restraint

Failure of galvanic isolation devices without any notification, alert or symptoms can act as a restraint which is expected to hinder the growth of the galvanic isolation market.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global galvanic isolation market focus on investing on research and development activities in order to come up with advanced products. For example, Avago Technologies limited launched dual-channel R2Coupler optocoupler devices, the ACFL-621xT and ACFL-521xT in 2015. These optocoupler have especially been designed for automotive applications. Additionally, in the same year, Avago Technologies limited launched a wide range of latest industrial fiber optical products in Europe.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global galvanic isolation market are Corrpro Companies Inc., Avago Technologies limited (AVGO), STMicroelectronics N.V., ROHM Semiconductor, Perle Systems Europe Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Professional Mariner LLC., Pepper+Fuchs GmbH and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) etc.