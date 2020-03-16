Gallbladder Treatments Market Size, Value, Demand, Top 10 Players, Industry Dynamics, Drivers and Outlet till 2023

Detail analysis of Global Gallbladder Treatments Market with respect to region specific market growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market.

Gallbladder Treatments Market – Overview

Global Gall Bladder Treatment Market is growing at a healthy rate. The Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 27121.5 million by 2023. The gall bladder is a small pear-shaped located underneath the liver. Its main function is to store the bile produced by liver and pass it along through a duct that empties into the small intestine. Gall bladder diseases affect a large number of people in the world.

Gallbladder and biliary related diseases occurred in about 104 million people (1.6%) in 2013 and they resulted in 106,000 deaths. The major driving factors for the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence rate of various gallbladder diseases, and introduction & adoption of advanced diagnostic treatment options. Moreover, increasing awareness of the diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and rising demand from emerging markets of Asia have fuelled the market growth.

However, pain and complications during surgery and asymptomatic nature of gallstones may slow the growth of the market.

Key players:

Some of the major players in this market are: Boston Scientific Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Dornier MedTech, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi and others.

Segments:

Global gall bladder treatment market has been segmented on the basis of disease indications, diagnosis, treatment and end users. On the basis of disease indications the market is segmented as gallstones, cholecystitis & biliary colic, cholelithiasis & choledocholithiasis, gallbladder polyps, gall bladder cancer.

On the basis of diagnosis the market is categorized as ultrasound, blood tests, computerized tomography (CT), cholangiography and hepatobiliary scintigraphy and others. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into surgery, and drugs and on the basis of end users the market is divided into hospitals & gynecology clinics, academic & research centers and others.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America dominates the global gall bladder treatment market owing to the presence of huge population suffering from gall bladder diseases.

US holds the largest market share in North America gall bladder treatment market. In developed countries, 10–15% of adults have gallstones. Europe has the second largest market for the gall bladder treatment which is followed by Asia Pacific. Presence of well-developed healthcare sector and high healthcare expenditure, the gall bladder treatment market in Europe is growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Asia Pacific is also witnessing a rapid growth in this market which is mainly due to rapidly increasing awareness of treatments, presence of huge population, rising healthcare expenditure and government support for research & development. Asia Pacific gall bladder treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecasted period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to have limited growth.

Major TOC of Global Gallbladder Treatment Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023:

1 REPORT PROLOGUE

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL GALL BLADDER TREATMENT MARKET BY DISEASE INDICATION

7 GLOBAL GALL BLADDER TREATMENT MARKET BY DIAGNOSIS

8 GLOBAL GALL BLADDER TREATMENT MARKET BY TREATMENT

9 GLOBAL GALL BLADDER TREATMENT MARKET BY END USERS

10 GLOBAL GALL BLADDER MARKET BY REGION

11 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES

