Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market Size by End-user & Region, Key Players: Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd, Royal Friesland Campina, Yakult Honsha, First Milk Ltd., Kerry Group and Taiwan Fructose

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market report also talks about the changing dynamics in the baby food market and the key strategies adopted by leading players to cater the emerging consumer needs. Current prebiotics market trends, competition, forecast and dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities have also been covered in the final study. The market report also provides a value chain as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for better decision making. The report also provides an elaborative market segmentation and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets and untapped economies.

GOS is witnessing rapid demand as a low-calorie sweetener in the manufacturing of bakery & confectionery, milk, and food & beverage products. Additionally, GOS is deployed in infant formula solutions, since it promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria and this is expected to escalate the Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market size. Growing health-conscious consumers and rising awareness towards products that improve the quality of life has led to the advent of prebiotics in the food chain.

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market: Key Players like Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd, Royal Friesland Campina, Yakult Honsha, First Milk Ltd., Kerry Group and Taiwan Fructose.

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market is projected to be valued at USD 1.69 billion by 2025, driven by the increasing consumption of enriched infant formula as a substitute for breastfeeding. Prebiotics are supplementary foods containing nondigestible ingredients which stimulate the growth of the human body and provide the necessary bacteria for curing gut-related diseases such as constipation, diarrhea, osteoporosis, and others.

Key segments of the Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

Prebiotic Food and Beverages

Prebiotic Dietary Supplements

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Million)

North & Central America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World (RoW)

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the GOS market, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the functional foods market. The report will benefit:

Executives of food and beverage companies that are engaged in the prebiotics and dietary fiber product manufacturing

Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to digestive enzyme market

Venture capitalists and investors looking for more information on the future outlook of the global prebiotics market

Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovations in food products

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

