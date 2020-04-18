Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market Forecast, Trend Analysis by Application, Global Market Size, Growth, Segment Analysis to 2025 | Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd, Royal FrieslandCampina, Yakult Honsha, First Milk Ltd., Kerry Group

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market report also talks about the changing dynamics in the baby food market and the key strategies adopted by leading players to cater the emerging consumer needs. Current prebiotics market trends, competition, forecast and dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities have also been covered in the final study. The market report also provides a value chain as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for better decision making. The report also provides an elaborative market segmentation and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets and untapped economies.

Overview of the galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in food products is anticipated to fuel the prebiotic food beverages market during the forecast period. For example, King-Prebiotics GOS-570-S is the GOS with the requirement of around 60% in the form of liquid syrup is utilized in the applications of food & beverage, dairy products, liquid milk, dietary supplements and formulated milk powder. The prebiotic enriched food & beverage motivate the growth of acidophilus and Bifidus bacteria and endorses the captivation of iron and calcium in the human body.

Key Players involved in Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) Market: Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd, Royal FrieslandCampina, Yakult Honsha, First Milk Ltd., Kerry Group and Taiwan Fructose.

Factors involved in the development of the chronic disease is the diet patterns, irregular meal timings and the developing influence in the direction of western lifestyles. This has increased various industries to capitalize on the technological & research inventions to improve products like FOS and GOS constituting in the functional properties. Various types of functional ingredients in the food & beverage industry are used in dairy products, food supplements, bakery foods and cereals. In addition, the galacto-oligosaccharide market is fueled by the increasing nutritional needs of the ill patients, elderly population and growth in the count of premature births that has increased the need for the medical products like supplements, boosting the development of market.

Prebiotics are supplementary foods containing nondigestible ingredients which stimulate the growth of the human body and provide the necessary bacteria for curing gut-related diseases such as constipation, diarrhea, osteoporosis, and others. Increase in the occurrences of chronic diseases with the developing and developed economies are the substantial factor participating in the evolution of galacto-oligosaccharide market size.

Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) is experiencing the quick demand as the low-calorie sweetener in the production of confectionery & bakery, food & beverage and milk products. In addition, GOS is organized in the infant formula solutions, as it influences the growth of bacteria and is anticipated to accelerate the growth of global market size. Europe was the biggest market followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. Producers in the advanced economies are concentrating on developing more effective mixtures and high purity to provide to demand from the high-end applications and probable to provide various opportunities for the growth of the global galacto-oligosaccharide market in the coming years.

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/564

