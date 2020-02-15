Galacto Oligosaccharide Gos Market Growing Technological Advancements Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2022

Global Galacto Oligosaccharide Gos Market 2019-2022 report supplies an analysis of their segmentation and manufacturers from the regional market. The Galacto Oligosaccharide Gos report consists of profiles of market players, product capacity, information, applications, sales and share gross profit are added for better understanding.

The Galacto-oligosaccharide GOS market was valued around USD 0.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach roughly USD 1.13 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.01% during the forecast period. The product contains elements that are similar to the human milk; hence it renders high level of nutrition to the infant. A few oligosaccharides including lactosucrose, galacto-oligosaccharides, lactitol, and lactulose are retrieved from lactose as crude material. Lactose is the prime milk sugar, however, there are other carbohydrates and saccharides present in small amounts as well. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States acknowledges galacto-oligosaccharide to be safe for utilization and have given it the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status under the act of Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic. As per a regulation, the product is said to be helpful in decreasing pathogenic microorganisms and gastrointestinal issues. Significant assembling organizations have been concentrating on creating GOS with particular fixation and application in a financially savvy manner.

Galacto Oligosaccharide Gos Market Players:

Taiwan Fructose, First Milk, Wuxi, FrieslandCampina, Samyang Optics, Nissin Foods, ABO Swiss Co. Ltd., Yakult Danone India Private Limited, Humana and New Francisco Biotechnology.

Major Types are:

Major Applications are:

Dairy Products

Frozen Dairy Dessert

Yogurt

Food Supplements

Beverages

Infant Formulas

Baby Juice

Infant Meal Replacement Drinks

Baby Yogurt Drinks

Baby Dessert

Baby Snack

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

