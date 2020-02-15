Gait Trainer Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2026

The global gait trainer market is expected to witness a rapid growth with the rising number of stroke cases amongst the population of adults. Besides that, other factors like the increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease and cerebral palsy along with the surge in the number of spinal injuries per year are also contributing to the growth and demand of the gait trainer market in the years to come. The rise in the number of geriatric population is also adding to the advantage of the gait trainer market as older people are more prone to getting sick and acquire various types of chronic or fatal diseases or diseases that give them pain throughout their lifetime like spinal or joint pain.

There are different variations in the market for gait trainer on the basis of product type, and end users. Based on the categorization of end-users, the market is segmented into home care settings, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. The homecare settings segmentation is still unexplored and yet to open greater opportunities for drawing more revenue in the coming years. In terms of product type, the market for gait trainers is classified into treadmill system, exoskeleton and gait trainer walker. With the help of sensors like exoskeleton and robotic assistance, the custom-made gait trainers are now available with a wide variety of lengths and sizes, thus offering lucrative opportunities in the market for attracting more revenue. Gait trainer walker is further categorized into pediatric and adult.

The report presented here is a complete evaluation of the global gait trainer market with large focus on market dynamics that also includes the market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. It also offers geographical and other segmentation studies of the market.

A significant factor to accelerate the growth of the gait trainer market in the long run is the technological advancements in new walking aids like exoskeletons and gait systems running on power combined with assistive robotic technology. Owing to the large base of patients and the increasing demand for gait trainers, manufacturers of medical devices are mainly focusing on the developing economies.

Furthermore, the increase in the number of rehabilitation centers along with the growth in advanced gait training therapy capability is further adding to support the market growth for gait trainers. The respondents of homecare settings and rehabilitation centers disclosed that the products used for gait training helps in faster accessibility, mobility and control towards any object minimizing the risk of falling down.

Products and services are inexpensive and the family of every child in need can afford them easily. Most of them cannot manage to get the assistive technology until it is subsidized or provided for free to those who need them.

The global gait trainer market may be classified into the regions of Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. According to the World Bank, countries in Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to witness a spur in foreign direct investment or FDI.

As compared to the developed nations, the emerging nations of Mexico, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia have outshone the economic growth which in turn has accelerated the growth in investment all across the healthcare sectors of these developing economies.

The government bodies of various countries are also taking joint initiatives in order to endure the gait trainer demand among all the three end users namely homecare settings, rehabilitation centers and hospitals.

Major companies in the gair trainer market are Otto Bock Inc., Ekso Bionics, Rex Bionics Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, and medica Medizintechnik GmbH.