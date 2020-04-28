Gadolinium Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players GFS Chemicals, Inc., All-Chemie, Ltd, Pascal Technologies

Gadolinium is a rare earth metal, silvery white, ductile and malleable. Gadolinium is employed in various application segments including electronics, medical equipment, imaging agents and nuclear reactors among others. Being a rare earth metal, the price of gadolinium have increased many folds over the years and the trend is expected to continue in the near future.

Superior metallurgic characteristics and high efficiency have been the major factors driving growth for gadolinium market. Small amount of gadolinium improves the temperature resistance and efficiency of metals such as iron. Gadolinium has been gaining acceptance in the medical equipment and nuclear applications. Therefore, growing demand for nuclear energy and medical equipment has been a major driver for the industry. Price of gadolinium has been increasing over the years which have been a major factor restraining market growth. Research and development activities to increase the application scope of gadolinium are expected to offer huge growth opportunity in the market.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-373

Increasing demand for nuclear energy mainly in the Asian countries of China, Japan is expected to drive the demand for gadolinium in the region. With increasing threat of energy crisis several developing economies have increased their investments in the nuclear energy segment. Emerging geographical segments such as India, Pakistan and other developing economies in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer huger growth opportunity in the region. Increasing shift of demand towards the renewable sources of energy mainly in the developed economies of North America and Europe is anticipated to slow the market growth in the region.

Major industry participants in the gadolinium market include Goodfellow Corpration, GFS Chemicals, Inc., All-Chemie, Ltd, Pascal Technologies, Inc., Fredericksburg, VA Alfa Chemical Corpation, Molycorp, Super Conductor Materials, Inc., Inorganic Ventures and Molycorp Corporation among others. This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-373