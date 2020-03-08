GABA Receptor Agonist Drugs Market: Latest Report with Forecast 2018 – 2026

GABA receptors are a broadly expressed type of receptors in the central nervous system and are responsible for causing various neurological conditions. GABA receptors agonist drugs act on GABA receptors to produce similar effects as that of chemical GABA. The drugs have sedative, anxiolytic, anticonvulsant, and muscle relaxant effects.

There are two distinct classes of GABA receptors: GABA A and GABA B. These two receptors differ in pharmacological and electrophysiological properties. The development of more specific agonists for these receptor types has resulted in the increased adoption of these products for the treatment of critical conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.. This is due to their enhanced effectiveness resulting from the selective action on the receptor type.

Factors such as arise in the incidence of GABA-related disorders, increase in research and development activities in advanced therapy areas, strong pipeline of upcoming molecules, rise in health care spending, and a favorable reimbursement scenario are expected to boost the global GABA receptor agonist drugs market in the coming years. However, limitations of the drug discovery process and lack of awareness in some regions about available therapies are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global GABA receptor agonist drugs market can be segmented based on product, indication, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the GABA receptor agonist drugs market can be categorized into GABA A receptor agonists and GABA B receptor agonists. In terms of indication, the global GABA receptor agonist drugs market can be classified into attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), psychiatric disorders & depression, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy & seizures, anxiety & sleep disorders, and obesity.

An increase in the aging population and rise in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease are expected to boost the market in the near future. Based on distribution channel, the global GABA receptor agonist market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce. The hospital pharmacy segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to high preference given to the hospital pharmacies by patients for buying products.

In terms of region, the global GABA receptor agonist drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America continues to be the most profitable for vendors operating in the GABA receptor agonist drugs market, owing to a rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases in the region, significant adoption of technologically advanced products, presence of a large number of manufacturers in the U.S., and high health care spending in the region.

For instance, according to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association published in 2018, Alzheimer’s disease accounts for an estimated 60% to 80% of cases of dementia, and an estimated 5.7 million Americans are living with the disease in 2018. Out of them, 5.5 million are above 65 years of age.

Thus, an increase in the geriatric population across all regions is expected to boost the GABA receptor agonist drugs market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is a prominent region of the GABA receptor agonist drugs market, owing to the presence of a large geriatric population, rise in the incidence of brain disorders associated with GABA, high health care awareness, and rise in new product launches in the region.

Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be lucrative regions of the GABA receptor agonist drugs market, due to the expansion of economies of countries in these regions, rise in population, and increase in health care awareness among the people in the region.

Key players operating in the GABA receptor agonist drugs market include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Athena Drug Delivery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Apotex Inc., and Targeted Medical Pharma.

