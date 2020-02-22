GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market will reach 48 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018-2025

GABA (?-aminobutyric acid) is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms. As a metabolic product of plants and microorganisms produced by the decarboxylation of glutamic acid, GABA functions as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain that directly affects the personality and the stress management. A wide range of traditional foods produced by microbial fermentation contain GABA, in which GABA is safe and eco-friendly, and also has the possibility of providing new health-benefited products enriched with GABA. Synthesis of GABA is catalyzed by glutamate decarboxylase, therefore, the optimal fermentation condition is mainly based on the biochemical properties of the enzyme. Major GABA producing microorganisms are lactic acid bacteria (LAB), which make food spoilage pathogens unable to grow and act as probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=876500

Gamma-Amino Butyric acid (GABA) is an amino acid which acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system. It inhibits nerve transmission in the brain, calming nervous activity. GABA plays an important role in behavior, cognition, and the body’s response to stress. Lower-than-normal levels of GABA in the brain have been linked to schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

At present, there are two ways to produce GABA: chemical synthesis method and biological fermentation method. Among them, biological fermentation method feeding on monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus, is safer and more widely used. The price of GABA produced from monosodium glutamate and lactobacillus is relatively higher. As the limitation of application fields, the market share of chemical synthesis product decreased.

The global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market is valued at 35 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 48 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of GABA (CAS 56-12-2) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of GABA (CAS 56-12-2) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/876500/global-gaba-cas-56-12-2-market

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pharma Foods International

Kyowa Hakko

Sekisui Chemical

Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs

Shanghai Richen

Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech

Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech

Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology

Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical

Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Bloomage Freda Biopharm

Market size by Product

Chemical Synthesis

Biological Fermentation

Market size by End User

Pharmaceuticals & Health

Food & Beverage

Animal Feeds

Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.4.3 Biological Fermentation

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Pharmaceuticals & Health

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Animal Feeds

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Size

2.1.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales 2013-2025

2.2 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/