G.Fast chipset Market – Increasing Competition among Broadband Service Providers Strikes Growth

G.fast is basically a DSL (digital subscriber line) protocol for local lops smaller than 500 meter, having a performance targets between 150 Mbit/s to 1 Gbits/s, based on the length of the loop. High speed are reached over a very short loops. The first G.fast chipset was introduced in October 2014, and commercial hardware was introduced in 2015. The deployment of this chipset was started from 2016.

Initially G.fast chipsets were designed for loops lesser than 250 meters. In early 2015, Sckipio demonstrated G.fast delivering over 100 Mb/s approximately 500 meters. Technology used in G.fast chipset embraces modulation, duplex, channel coding and vectoring.

The G.fast chipset market globally is primarily driven by the rising impact of national broadband plan. National broadband plan promotes various broadband plans in order to attract customers from across the globe. It helps government to set strategy and vision of how technology is likely to help their own country to move forward along with the changing technological dynamics. Adoption of broadband has shown greater impact on GDP growth and also has changed the lives at individual level in a countless ways.

Increasing competition among broadband service providers is also acting as a major driver in the global market throughout the forecast period. Since the broadband market is a fragmented market with various service providers, competition among them has increased in terms of pricing and speed. To sustain in the global market, they are moving forward to implement the latest technologies.

Another factor bolstering the demand of global G.fast chipset market is due to the increasing demand of ultrafast broadband services. With the advancement in technologies, it is helping the broadband service providers to provide internet services with ultrafast speed. Busy lifestyles demands for ultrafast broadband services which is responsible for the escalation of the G.fast chipsets growth.

Partial residential application of gigabits rates is one of the important factor restraining the growth of the G.fast chipset market globally. Since majority of the residential globally uses megabits rates compared to commercial sectors, it is hindering the market growth to some extent. The impact of this factor is likely to have medium impact throughout the forecast period.