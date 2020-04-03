Future Opportunities in PET Bottles Market | High Growth in Future

Transparency Market Research delivers crucial insights on the PET bottles market in its published report, titled “PET Bottles Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2027”. In terms of revenue, the global PET bottles market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a widely used plastic across the globe. PET bottles can be manufactured by two types of molding methods, namely – one step and two-step. PET bottles are highly consumed product in the packaging industry owing to the rising demand from food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-use sectors. PET bottles find useful applications in various end-use industries. PET bottles are available in various volumes from 100 ml and 200 ml to 2000 ml & above. PET bottles can be custom-made as per the requirement as well.

In the report PET bottles market, TMR suggests that the increasing consumption of beverages such as, carbonated drinks, energy drinks, packaged bottled water, and others across the globe is supposed to be the key driver for the growth of the global PET bottles market. The 500 ml to 1000 ml PET bottles segment is expected to be the most lucrative type as per capacity. PET bottles within this capacity range are easy to use and can be carried comfortably.

Request A Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54216

The 500 ml to 1000 ml capacity segment is expected to account for more than 50% of the total market share in 2018. In terms of neck type, alaska/bericap/obrist account for approximately 50.4% of the total PET bottles market by market value. The TMR study analyses the PET bottles market in several regions and focuses on the key dynamics affecting the market globally. There is a consistently high demand for PET bottles in the market due to their recyclability as compared to other materials. These factors are supposed to drive the growth of the global PET bottles market during the next decade. In terms of end-use industries, the beverages end-use segment is expected to drive the demand for PET bottles. The plastic ban implemented by several governments impede the growth of PET bottles.