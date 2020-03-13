“Future of the Moroccan Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Moroccan defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Get More Information about this report [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873990

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Moroccan defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Moroccan defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Moroccan defense industry.

Scope

– Between 2015 and 2019, Morocco’s defense expenditure increased from US$3.3 billion in 2015 to US$3.7 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 3.39%.

– The defense budget is anticipated to increase from US$3.9 billion in 2020 to US$4.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.24%.

– The rise in defense spending is mainly driven by the procurement of F-16 Fighting Falcons, Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems (SINCGARS) combat net radio, M1A1 tanks, electric submarines and patrol ships.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Moroccan defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers . This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Moroccan defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Key Trends , and latest industry contracts.

Companies Mentioned:

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873990

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]