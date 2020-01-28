The Future of the Kuwaiti Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Synopsis

This report offers detailed analysis of the Kuwaiti defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Kuwaiti defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Kuwaiti defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Kuwaiti defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Kuwaiti defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Scope

– With a military expenditure of US$7.6 billion in 2018, Kuwait is expected to cumulatively spend US$48.3 billion on its military over the forecast period. Kuwaiti military and security expenditure, which stood at US$7.6 billion in 2018, registered a CAGR of 6.87% during the historic period.

– Between 2014 and 2018, the country allocated an average of 19.3% of the total defense budget to capital expenditure, and the remaining 80.7% to revenue expenditure

– The country’s revenue expenditure is characterized by high levels of investment in operating its military, such as salaries and the pensions of retired personnel.

– Over the forecast period, the Kuwaiti Ministry of National Defense (MND) is expected to increase its current level of allocation for capital expenditure, averaging 21.3% of the total defense budget.

– The MoD is expected to invest in multirole aircraft, corvettes, and airborne C4ISR among others

Key Companies Mentioned:

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB)

Boeing

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug

Airbus Helicopters

General Dynamics

