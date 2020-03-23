“Future of the Iraqi Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023″, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495653

This report offers detailed analysis of the Iraqi defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Iraqi defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Iraqi defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Iraqi defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Scope

– Iraqi military expenditure values US$6.4 billion in 2018 and registered a CAGR of -5.76% during 2014-2018.

– The decline in the defense budget during the historic period is primarily due to the country’s heavy reliance on oil and gas revenues to fund its expansive defense modernization programs.

– Therefore, the severe erosion of global oil and gas prices during 2016-2017 adversely impacted the country’s defense spending capability and forced it to cut back on its defense spending.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Iraqi defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Iraqi defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.

Companies Mentioned:

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems Plc

Bell Helicopter Textron

Raytheon

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495653

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]