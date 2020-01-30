“Future of the Danish Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Danish defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Key Players:

Systematic A/S

Terma A/S

Copenhagen Sensor Technology ApS

Danish Aerotech A/S

Falck Schmidt Defense Systems A/S

IFAD TS A/S

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992233

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Danish defense industry during 2020–2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Danish defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Danish defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Scope:

– Denmark’s military expenditure values US$3.8 billion in 2019 and registered an increasing CAGR of 7.44% during 2015–2019.

— Over the forecast period, the country’s defense budget is expected to increase from US$4.0 billion in 2020 to US$4.3 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 1.61%.

— The country’s defense expenditure is expected to further increase with regards to changing climatic conditions in the arctic, which is making the region more accessible for the extraction of natural resources, as well as intensified commercial activity. This in turn necessitates increased presence and monitoring of the region.

Reasons to buy:

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Danish defense industry market trends for the coming five years

— The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

— Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins, and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

— A deep qualitative analysis of the Danish defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992233

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Budgeting Process

6.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.3. Market Regulation

6.3.1. Offset policy aids development of domestic defense industry

6.3.2. Denmark permits 100% foreign direct investment in the defense sector

6.4. Market Entry Route

6.4.1. Forming subsidiaries or acquiring Danish companies are preeminent market entry opportunities

6.4.2. Forming consortiums and product development agreements open new market entry strategy choices

6.4.3. Joint weapon development programs are a viable market entry opportunity

6.5. Key Challenges

6.5.1. Low defense budget and limited technological capability hinder the Danish defense market

6.5.2. Preference given to procurements from US and Nordic countries

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

8.1.1. GDP per Capita

8.1.2. GDP, current US$ Billion

8.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services

8.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services

8.1.5. Gross National Disposable Income

8.1.6. Local Currency Unit per US$, Period Average

8.1.7. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies

8.1.8. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (% of GDP)

8.1.9. Government Cash Surplus/Deficit (% of GDP) (LCU)

8.1.10. Goods Exports (% of GDP)

8.1.11. Goods Imports (% of GDP)

8.1.12. Services Imports (% of GDP)

8.1.13. Services Exports (% of GDP)

8.1.14. Foreign Direct Investment, net (BoP, current US$ Billion)

8.1.15. Net FDI (% of GDP)

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output

….

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/future-of-the-danish-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-competitive-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2024

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]