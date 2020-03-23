“Future of the Brazilian Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Brazilian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495657

Companies Mentioned:

Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA (Embraer)

Forjas Taurus SA

Avibras Industria Aerospacial (Avibras)

Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchosis

Helibras

Industria de Material Belico do Brasil (IMBEL)

Aeroelectronica

Indústria Naval do Ceará (INACE)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Lockheed Martin)

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Brazilian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Brazilian defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Brazilian defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Brazilian defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Scope

– Brazilian military expenditure, which stands at US$25.8 billion in 2018, registered at a CAGR of -5.81% during the historic period. There is a huge difference between the planned budget and the executed budget in 2015 due to the economic crisis the country faced. However, the country’s economy is showing some positive signs of recovery, as the 2017 budget marginally surpassed its initially planned estimates.

– Brazil relies on imports to retain its military edge and, although the country has a decent domestic defense industry, the country relies on imports of cutting-edge defense technologies from the US and European suppliers. During the historic period, the country’s defense imports were the highest in 2012. Aircraft and armored vehicles dominated imports during this period, with Germany and the US being the main suppliers. In order to protect its oil rich reserves in the Amazon basin, Brazil is spending heavily on naval vessel procurements over the forecast period. Brazil has contracted the French defense company DCNS to supply four diesel-electric-powered submarines, based on the Scorpene model.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the Brazilian defense industry market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes technical specifications, recent orders, and the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

– Detailed profiles of the top domestic and foreign defense manufacturers with information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available. This will provide the user with a total competitive landscape of the sector

– A deep qualitative analysis of the Brazilian defense industry covering sections including demand drivers, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Key Trends and Growth Stimulators, and latest industry contracts.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495657

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]